Coffey Co. has four new COVID-19 recoveries, 1 new case

The Coffey County Health Department announced today that four people in connection with the Life Care Center in Burlington have recovered from the coronavirus and one new person has tested positive.

Two of the residents live in Coffey County, One lives in Osage County, and one lives in Lyon County. According to the CDC, a person is officially recovered from the virus seven days after the onset of symptoms or 72 hours after a fever is gone and there has been significant signs of improvement.

The new positive case brings the county total to 36. The case involves an 87-year-old woman.