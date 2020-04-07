Coffey Co. confirms 3 people from Life Care Center have recovered, 3 new cases in county

The Coffey County Health Department says three cases stemming from an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Life Care Center in Burlington, have recovered. But they also confirm that there are three more cases in the county, bringing their total to 35.

In a news release, they say the new cases include a 33-year-old woman, 79-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man have tested positive for the virus.

The patients who have recovered include one person from Coffey County, one from Woodson County and a Greenwood County resident.

The state has identified the Life Care Center in Burlington as a cluster for the coronavirus.

The be deemed recovered, a person must be 7 days from the onset of symptoms or 72 hours after fever is gone without the use of fever reducing medication AND there has been a significant improvement in symptoms.

