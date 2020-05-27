Coffey Co. advises residents to follow Gov. Kelly's Phase 2 plan

Coffey County announced that it recommends residents follow the Governor’s original Phase 2 reopening plan.

Coffey County Health Officer John Shell has recommended that the original Phase 2 plan continue to be followed until June 7.

“Coffey County will not be issuing any orders at this time; we advise our residents and businesses to refer to the Ad Astra plan for recommendations,” says Coffey County Health Department Administrator Lindsay Payer. “We will continue to monitor the situation, but we are encouraging residents to take personal responsibility for their health needs.”

They say that the best way to stay safe is to follow social distancing practices. This means to stay 6 feet apart, wash hands, clean and disinfect surfaces, stay home if sick and avoid touching faces.

High risk individuals are still advised to stay home unless essential business needs to be conducted.

Coffey Co. residents can visit the Coffey Health Department Facebook page or the Coffey Health system website.

