Coffee Co. reports 4 new cases of coronavirus and 2 recoveries

Coffee County has four new cases of coronavirus but say at least two people have recovered from the illness.

According to the health department, the cases include a 60-year-old woman, 76-year-old woman, 67-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man.

The state has identified the Life Care Center in Burlington as a cluster for the coronavirus. 41 staff and residents at the facility have been infected.

Other clusters are being reported in Johnson, Wyandotte, McPherson, Leavenworth and Sedgwick counties.