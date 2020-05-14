Click it. Or ticket. campaign to start next week

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and over 140 other law enforcement agencies will be aggressively enforcing Kansas seatbelt and texting laws as part of the “Click it. Or ticket.” campaign.

Starting Monday, May 18, and running through Sunday, May 31, travelers can expect increased police presence on Shawnee County roadways.

The activity is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation. Enforcement will occur around the clock. Seatbelt use falls after night fall, this means the likelihood of unbelted crash injuries and deaths rise during these hours.

For more information on child safety restraints and the location of the nearest safety seat fitting station or technician, contact the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office at 1-800-416-2522 or go to their website.

