Click It or Ticket Campaign focuses on safety

May 18th through May 31st the Topeka Police Department is joining agencies from across the state in aggressively enforcing restraint and other Kansas traffic laws.

TPD Lt. Manuel Munoz said, "We'll have extra officers and other agencies are joining, in an effort to raise awareness about restraints."

The campaign is known as 'Click It or Ticket,' but Lt. Munoz said the goal is not to issue a lot of citations.

"We're going to be looking for traffic infractions, but the primary focus will be on any type of passenger and driver restraints," he added, "It's all about the safety aspect of it."

Child safety restraints are a key part.

"If you have kids in the car, make sure they are wearing their seat belt or are in some type of child restraint seat," Munoz said, "Obviously if you have a toddler you have to make sure that they are in a properly equipped child restraint seat."

Lt. Munoz said he's seen firsthand how not wearing a seat belt can increase the severity of a situation.

"Some of these accidents that we investigate, sometimes they are very minor and what we would consider a fender bender," he continued saying, "But, because people were not restrained, they sustain injuries. Especially children that are unrestrained in the vehicle."

Topeka Police hope this campaign helps to raise awareness.

Lt. Munoz said, "Even though we are in this pandemic, we still have a job to do and make sure that everyone's safe while out on our roads."

The 'Click It or Ticket' campaign is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

For more information on Kansas traffic laws or child passenger safety, visit the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office website.