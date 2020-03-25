Clay County reports positive COVID-19 case

Clay Co. health officials report their county's first positive COVID-19 case.

The Clay Co. Health Dept. says the patient is a person who recently traveled. They say the person had self-quarantined when they returned, and is currently in good condition at home.

Officials provided no further information about the patient. They say they are contacting those who had been in close contact with the person.

Clay County health and emergency management officials reminded everyone to practice good hygiene and social distancing, staying at least six feet away from people.

They also urged people to avoid public places unless, expect to get essential supplies such as food or medication.

Clay County's case was announced Wednesday after the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment issued its daily coronavirus update. It will be reflected in Thursday's totals.