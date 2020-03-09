Civic Theater holding Spring Break camp

Spring Break Camp began today at the Topeka Civic Theater.

Over 50 kids are spending their break at the theater. They are working on putting together an entire musical by the end of the week.

While learning their lines and songs for "Rainbow Fish the Musical", the kids will also pick up a few lessons along the way.

“Theater is one of the best tools for building your self-confidence," Educational Director Cassie Hermes said. "You have to learn how to be loud, be proud, be there and learn how work as a team, because if you don't learn your line, you'll mess up someone else, so we all have to work as a team.”

The camp has kids of all ages, from 5 years old to 16 years old.