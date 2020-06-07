Citywide hide and seek game brings Topeka community together

A Topeka family looking for ways to keep busy during the Stay at Home Order came up with the idea to paint stones and leave them around town for others to find.

It's now turned into a citywide game and Facebook group with over 1,000 people participating.

Lyndsey Stamper said, "Our goal was to get the boys out moving and exercising and doing something besides sitting in the house and looking at each other, looking at the walls and watching TV."

Stamper and her family are the creators behind "Stay Home Stones," a Facebook group that's become increasingly popular in Topeka.

"We came up with this idea to paint stones and put them around Washburn and then we told our friends and family to go find them and re-hide them so we could go find them again the next day," she said.

The game has reached much farther than just their immediate circle and taken on new meaning.

Stamper said, "More people started hearing about it and it just kind of grew, so now there's over 1,000 people painting stones and hiding them and it's now gone city-wide."

Hiding stones isn't the only fun part. Stamper encourages people to look for stones and when they find one, take a picture and post it in the "Stay Home Stones" Facebook group, then re-hide it for the next person to find.

She said, "You get out of your house. It's something to do that's different and it's a continuous game of hide-and-seek, so it's different every time you come and do it."

Stamper said anyone can get in on the fun.

"Older people, younger people, couples, singles and then we have people that are just painting that enjoy the creative part of it and they enjoy seeing people find their creations," she said.

No matter why someone chooses to participate, Lyndsey hopes the game continues to bring smiles to the people of Topeka.

"It's been exciting to watch everybody do it together," she continues saying, "It's been a surprise, it's been great, but it's been real positive."

Her son added, "I just want to see it grow some more and other people be happy to find them."

Some popular spots in Topeka to hide and hunt stones are Gage Park, Washburn University's campus and Lake Shawnee.

To participate you can join the Stay Home Stones Facebook group.