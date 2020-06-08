City workers required to take five-day furloughs

The City of Topeka expects to save nearly $200,000 through brief furloughs for non-union city workers.

147 of the 285 non-union employees will be required to take five days off without pay between June 13th and September 18th. The City expects to save $191,551 with the move.

The City says police, fire, and utility workers will not be involved in the furloughs due to the need for public safety and water utilities.

The City Council will consider amendments to the city's group healthcare cost-sharing contract with unions at Tuesday's meeting.