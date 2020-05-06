City of Topeka won't pick up tree limbs after Monday storms

The City of Topeka said they will not be picking up tree limbs after wide spread damage was report following Monday morning storms.

80 mph winds and hail moved through NE Kansas, uprooting trees, knocking out power to thousands and causing damage to some homes.

According to the city, they do not collect tree debris from private property.

They say those who have piles of limbs at their curbs will have to take the limbs to Garick Inc. at 2200 NW Waterworks Way.

There is also a fee to dispose of your debris.

Hours of operation for Garick Inc.:

- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday: 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM

- Wednesday: 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

- Saturday: 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

- Sunday: Closed