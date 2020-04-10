City of Topeka to Make Reductions in the Budget due to the Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis

Due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Topeka announced today that they will be implementing a three percent salary reduction for management and executive staff. They are asking union employees to do the same. A hiring freeze is also in place unless there is a critical need to fill a position.

The city and statewide economy is expected to take a significant hit for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus. The City of Topeka says they are in a relatively good place financially due to a buildup of reserves over the past six years, but they still expect to see a large loss in revenue.

“The City of Topeka has engaged in sound financial management, which has given us the ability to manage decreases in revenue during this pandemic while still keeping essential services going,” said City Manager Brent Trout. “I appreciate the sacrifices made by staff and appreciate everyone’s understanding during this difficult time.”