City of Topeka limits public parking garage access

Starting April 14th, the City of Topeka will limit parking in all public garages to monthly card holders only. The change is in aimed at providing increased security measures for these monthly card holders using the public parking structures.

Also, the City announced it will extend monthly lease fee and enforcement suspension through the month of May. This is aimed to support customers who may be experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enforcement officers are still patrolling Downtown Topeka, however they are issuing tickets for only these parking violations:

1. Americans with Disabilities (ADA) violations. If you are parking in an ADA space, please remember to display your placards or plates.

2. Reserved spaces

3. Construction work area

4. Public safety-related violations

Enforcement officers aren't issuing citations for non-payment for on-street parking meters.

The City of Topeka says this time with reduced occupancy at parking garages will be used for various maintenance efforts.