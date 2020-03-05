City of Topeka employee residency rule questioned

One Topeka city council member is raising questions about residency rules for city employees.

The city of Topeka has specific guidelines in place saying an employee must live in Shawnee County. The councilwoman who brought up the concern says she wants to make sure they city is transparent with the rules and how they are enforced.

A meeting about the management of the Topeka Zoo Tuesday night turned into search for answers as Councilwoman Christina Valdivia-Alcala asked if Zoo Director Brenden Wiley lives in Shawnee County.

“People, at director levels that were not living in the county. When things like this are dropped into your lap, or at least into my lap, I’m going to have questions,” said Valdivia-Alcala.

According to the city handbook, employees, including department heads, must be a bona fide resident of Shawnee County. Wiley confirmed he has a home in Kansas City, but said that shouldn’t reflect on this work at the zoo.

“If a person knows me, they know my passion about the zoo. My love for this place. For the people I work with. For this community. The residency is something I have struggled with. Also important to me is family,” said Wiley.

In a written statement from City Manager Brent Trout, “As stated in the March 3rd city council meeting, Zoo Director Brendan Wiley is in compliance with the residency requirement. It is expected that the residency requirement will come forward at a future meeting for discussion.”

The city also provided their requirements. You’ll note that only one of the five has to be met:

- Document showing address at which employee is listed as an owner or leaseholder; or

- Current utility billing in employee’s name including service address for services such as water, electric, - gas, cable or phone bill; or

- Vehicle registration with current address; or

- Address on file for voter registration; or

- Income Tax Return with current address.

Last year, the city council brought up the question of if they should change the requirements. There was concern that restricting where someone lives could reduce the amount of qualified candidates to take jobs here. Others said it’s important that the people who run the city need to be a part of the community.

“Why is it that we have people that could be making, I don’t know for sure, could be making six figure salary’s that are not contributing their fair share by residing in the county or the city?” asked Valdivia-Alcala.

Recently, the greater Topeka partnership released stats showing over 37% of those who work in Shawnee County, live outside the county. That study also shows if 2% of those who travel to Topeka lived here, it would be an economic impact of $72 million for the community.

Trout also said in his statement that in May of last year, there was a vote to change the residency requirement. It didn’t pass. Mayor Michelle De La Isla promised that the questions about residency will be part of an executive session in the near future. Trout also says he expects the residency requirement will be part of a future meeting for discussion, but not on next week’s agenda.

