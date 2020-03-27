City of Topeka asks people not to flush sanitary products

As people continue to hoard toilet paper during the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a rise in marketing for 'flushable' products.

However, the City of Topeka says a lot of those products (mainly sanitary wipes, facial tissue,. and paper towels) do not dissolve in the sewer system. They can then combine with fats and grease and cause blockages in sewer pipes.

Pipe blockages can lead to overflows, which can damage the city's infrastructure and the environment.

The City asks that only toilet paper be flushed down the toilet, and that any other sanitary products you may use be thrown in the trash.