City of Topeka Utilities Department eliminates four positions

Four management positions will be eliminated in the City of Topeka Utility Department.

City of Topeka Utilities Department Director Bob Sample says an increase of delinquency has forced him to make the tough decision to eliminate four management positions.

“The elimination of these positions and ongoing efforts to identify and implement operational efficiencies were necessary to offset continued losses,” says Sample. “The work performed by these positions will be reallocated to maintain the level of service we provide to our customers.”

The City’s utility delinquency amount is up $500,000 from 2019.

