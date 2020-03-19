City of Topeka Offices closing to the public

The City of Topeka will be closing all buildings to the public effective immediately, including the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center.

The City is still open for business, but asks that the public conduct such business by phone or email. You can also submit issues through the SeeClickFix app. Bid openings will be done electronically and bid results will be posted on the city's website within one business day. You can find the link to the bid tabulations and supplier portal here.

The City Express Payment Center at the Cyrus K Holliday Building will be closed. Payments may be made online here or by calling customer service at 785-368-3111.