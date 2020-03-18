City of Manhattan shifting to critical operations, closing most city facilities effective Thursday

The City of Manhattan will be closing City Hall and most facilities to the public as of Thursday, March 19, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Closures will be in effect until April 6.

Critical staff , will continue to provide emergency services to the community and will alter certain protocols to reduce risk and maintain necessary staff numbers. This includes all critical water, sewer, traffic, street and fire services. Interactions related to city business will be conducted by means of email, online and phone interaction. Most employees will be working remotely.

"Circumstances are changing rapidly, so it is important that we continue to take precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of our residents and employees," City Manager Ron Fehr said. "While we know this changes the way we do business, critical services will still be provided to the community. It is important that we do our part to slow the spread of the virus."

Only the Manhattan Regional Airport will be open during this time.

