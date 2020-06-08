City of Manhattan names Interim Finance Director

The City of Manhattan welcomes Tammy Galvan as the Interim Finance Director for the City.

Ron Fehr, Manhattan City Manager, announced the Human Resources Director, Tammy Galvan, will also serve as Interim Finance Director says a release.

Finance Director Bernie Hayen retired earlier this year creating a gap in the position.

The City says that Galvan will continue to hold both titles for the foreseeable future.

As Manhattan continues to reopen Galvan’s job will be to provide support and recruit financial stability from a confident perspective says the release.

The City says the Interim Director was appointed due to the need to allow time for Manhattan to fully examine the finance department structure in order to better meet the needs of the organization.

“The City’s finance operations are critical for the entire organization as well as the community,” says City Manager Ron Fehr. “We plan to take advantage of this interim period to make sure the department is structured appropriately and create a more delineated focus for duties and responsibilities.”

The finance Director is typically responsible for the leadership, management and general oversight of the Finance Department, which includes budgeting, accounting, purchasing, property management, payroll, accounts payable, investments, revenue collection and information technology, says the Department. On top of these duties Galvan will also reorganize the department and create a new flow of information training.

“There is a lot of human resource work intermingled with the Finance Department functions making it timely to have an experienced HR professional leading the process,” says Fehr.

“I am excited for the new challenge,” says Tammy Galvan. “I care very deeply about the employees and will do my best to empower them to grow into their new roles during this transition.”

Human Resource Generalist BJ Thompson will be promoted as Assistant Director of Human Resources in order to assist with Galvan’s workload says the release.

