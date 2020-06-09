City of Lawrence to shutdown eastbound lanes of 19th St.

The City of Lawrence has announced a striping project that will close eastbound lanes of 19th Street between Ohio and Louisiana.

The City says that the project will begin Thursday, June 11, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. which will be closing the eastbound lanes of 19th Street between Ohio and Louisiana. Traffic will be detoured down Louisiana Street to 23rd Street and traffic control devices will be in place according to the City.

The project is expected to only last one day, weather permitting, according to a release from City Hall. They say that the project is subject to changes or delays relating to weather or other project related issues.

For more information on upcoming construction projects and traffic alterations the City of Lawrence asks residents to visit their City construction webpage.

