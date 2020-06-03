City of Lawrence receives new Planning and Development Services Director

The City of Lawrence introduces a new Planning and Development Services Director says City Manager Craig Owens.

Owens announced that Jeff Crick has been appointed to the position.

Crick previously served as the Planning Manager for the department since 2018 and officially joined City Hall in 2013.

“I am excited about Jeff taking on this new role,” says Owens. “He has demonstrated enthusiasm and commitment to the important services provided by the department and an openness to look at these functions with a fresh perspective. We are fortunate to have Jeff working for the City of Lawrence.”

Crick was appointed the position after vigorous competition from candidates across the nation. The city had several different interview panels to provide input for the perfect candidate. County officials, neighborhood leaders, Chamber of Commerce members, local business leaders, planning experts and department team members were all on the panels.

“I am honored to continue serving Lawrence and Douglas County in this new role, and I look forward to working with the community as a whole to help bring positive changes to reality,” says Crick. “In my first days I want to take time to listen and learn even more about the community’s vision for helping Douglas County and Lawrence grow into a stronger, more resilient community.”

Before joining the Lawrence and Douglas County communities crick was a long-range planner in Columbia, South Carolina. He made his way to Lawrence in November of 2013 as a Planner II.

Crick has a bachelor’s degree in political science and history with a Master of Urban Planning degree from the University of Kansas.

“I want to recognize and thank Amy Miller for her work serving as the interim director since late 2019,” says Craig Owens. “Amy has done an outstanding job maintaining services and functions during the interim, and leading the department with responsiveness and creativity related to the pandemic.”

Miller will return to her role as Assistant Directory.

