City of Lawrence receives grant for new buses

The Federal Transit Administration has awarded Lawrence Transit a federal grant for low-or-zero-emission buses.

The grant aims to help communities invest in cleaner, next-generation transportation systems.

The City will receive over $3.7 million to remove five diesel-fueled buses and deploy five new zero-emission battery electric buses instead.

“I first need to recognize the incredible efforts from Lawrence Transit and KU staff on this grant," says Adam Weigel, Transit & Parking Manager. "Their work paid off in a big way, and Lawrence will soon see what the future of bus transportation looks like. It’s our job to keep pushing our transit system to be more environmentally sustainable, more affordable, and a better experience for riders, and this grant moves the needle. We’ll evaluate how these buses perform so that we can better plan for future deployments and are eager to hear what riders think of them once they hit the streets.”

The plan for the buses is to run routes serving the Lawrence community as well as the University of Kansas.

The University of Kansas and City of Lawrence have been working together since 2006 to transport students, faculty and staff to and from the university. They provided about 2.9 million rides in 2019.

The Low-or-No-Emission Grant program will funded 41 projects in 40 states and Washington D.C.

