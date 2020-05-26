City of Lawrence extends Sidewalk Improvement Program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) -- The City of Lawrence has extended the deadline for phase 2 of the Sidewalk Improvement Program.
The deadline for filing self-repaired sidewalk hazards to the City for inspection has been extended while other key dates of the project have been shifted.
The self-repair deadline was initially set for April 30, then delayed until May 31, now the deadline is June 30, 2020. The extension was intended to help residents that have COVID-19 related burdens to deal with.
The remaining timeline is as follows:
June 30, 2020 - Last day to have self-repaired hazards filed to the City for inspection.
July 2020 - City-repaired properties packaged and released for bids.
August 2020 - Bids reviewed and contractor awarded by City Commission.
September – November 2020 - City contractor repair period, customer receives final bill after work is completed.
July 31, 2021 - Last day to pay for City-contracted repairs without 4% annual interest charge.
2021 – 2025 - All unpaid City-contracted work assessed to property tax bill in five annual installments with 4% annual interest.
For more information visit their website.