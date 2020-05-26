City of Lawrence extends Sidewalk Improvement Program

The City of Lawrence has extended the deadline for phase 2 of the Sidewalk Improvement Program.

The deadline for filing self-repaired sidewalk hazards to the City for inspection has been extended while other key dates of the project have been shifted.

The self-repair deadline was initially set for April 30, then delayed until May 31, now the deadline is June 30, 2020. The extension was intended to help residents that have COVID-19 related burdens to deal with.

The remaining timeline is as follows:

June 30, 2020 - Last day to have self-repaired hazards filed to the City for inspection.

July 2020 - City-repaired properties packaged and released for bids.

August 2020 - Bids reviewed and contractor awarded by City Commission.

September – November 2020 - City contractor repair period, customer receives final bill after work is completed.

July 31, 2021 - Last day to pay for City-contracted repairs without 4% annual interest charge.

2021 – 2025 - All unpaid City-contracted work assessed to property tax bill in five annual installments with 4% annual interest.

