City of Lawrence announces plan to phase reopening

The City of Lawrence announced their plan for phasing the reopening of the City and facilities and services.

All City reopening plans depend on state and local orders from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, as well as Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. Dates and guidelines may change as progression through phases continues.

The City of Lawrence plan states that:

Phase 2 will start no earlier than June 1 based on KDHE and local health orders. Parks & Recreation will be opening outdoor sports facilities for practices, licensed Summer Playgrounds and restrooms. Residents are advised to avoid gatherings of 30 people or more while still maintaining six-feet of distance between others.

Phase 3 will start no earlier than June 15 based on KDHE and local health orders. City Hall and City Hall Riverfront spaces will be open to the public with safety restrictions, services will continue to be offered over the phone and online. Indoor Aquatic Centers and outdoor athletic complexes will be allowed to open as well as summer recreation programs and the Parks and Recreation administrative offices. In-person City meetings will resume with safety guidelines, a virtual platform will still be available. All staff may return to work on their normal schedules, telework will be maintained as a discretionary practice and City travel may resume to high-risk areas.

Phase Out will begin no earlier than June 29 based on KDHE and local health orders. There will be no facility restrictions, but appropriate safety precautions will still be followed. In-person court dates will resume and all Parks and Recreation offices and facilities will open except the Outdoor Aquatic Center and South Park Wading Pool.

As the conditions surrounding COVID-19 continue to change, the City of Lawrence will closely monitor the latest information. Reopening the City with the health and safety of the community is currently and will continue to be their top priority.

For more information on the City of Lawrence Reopening Plan visit the City of Lawrence website.

