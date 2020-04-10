City limits parking in garages to monthly card holders

The City of Topeka announced today they will be limiting parking in public garages to monthly card holders only. The decision was made to increase security for current card holders during a time of reduced traffic because of stay-at-home orders. The city will be taking this time to clean the garages and perform maintenance repairs.

The city will be assessing the parking situation on a monthly basis and is extending the monthly lease fee and enforcement suspension until the end of May. Enforcement of on-street parking regulations will continue to be suspended, with exception of Americans with Disabilities (ADA) violations, reserved spaces, construction work area, and public safety related violations.