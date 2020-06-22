City begins furloughing staff, public works eliminating positions

Topeka Public Works is looking to cut more than a dozen positions in the year ahead.

In a memo to staff, director Jason Peek said his 2021 budget proposal reduces services and eliminates 14 positions. He did not specify how many of those are currently vacant.

Peek said he had to decrease general fund operating expenses by 3%, he also made recommendations to reduce spending another $935,000.

In addition, several public works staffers begin mandatory furlough days this week.

The city is looking to cut spending in light of lower tax revenue related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

