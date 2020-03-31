City and County employees will not be furloughed during pandemic

People employed by the City of Topeka and Shawnee County have job security in spite of the COVID-19 outbreak and Gov. Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home order.

At the city’s monthly news conference held on Zoom Tuesday, City Manager Brent Trout said all city employees are still doing their jobs. Trout estimated fifty to sixty employees are working from home and essential workers including police, fire and public works employees are working half shifts- half from home and half on the streets so the entire force does not potentially get exposed to someone with COVID-19.

“We have not furloughed anyone,” Trout said. “With the needs that we have we want to make sure that we keep our full force even though we only have half of our workforce working on any given day we know.”

Trout added having half the force out at a time creates the option to call in all city employees if there is an emergency situation, such as severe weather.

“We're in storm season and so we know we may need to call everyone in at some point.”

Less than one percent of the city staff is in quarantine because of CDC requirements for social distancing.

Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook said the same is true for those employed by the county. “All of our county employees are working,” Cook said. “We have closed courthouses to the public; there are some key essential roles that are still being worked at the courthouse.”

Cook said those that can work from home have been set up to do so. He understands the inconveniences placed on county residents with the courthouse closed, like not being able to register one’s real estate. However, those can be done online.

“This is one of the things we've been working on for many years for the continuity of government.”

According to Cook, no county employees have tested positive for COVID-19.