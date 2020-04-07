City Manager discusses fire department staffing

Topeka City Manager Brent Trout explained possible staffing scenarios for the Topeka Fire Department at Tuesday's City Council meeting, which potentially included closing one station.

Trout said the plans were discussed when looking at budgets, upcoming retirements, and whether to go ahead with their upcoming academy.

Ultimately, Trout said the new class will move forward, they hope to fill six to eight positions, and cross-train firefighters to provide enough staffing for all the engines.