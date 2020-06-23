City Manager Brent Trout gives outlook on City of Topeka’s 2021 Proposed Budget

City Manager Brent Trout said Tuesday the decision to propose eliminating positions in the 2021 city budget was not an easy one to make.

“It's a person's livelihood and the funding they have the position to do a furlough is difficult to do layoffs to do eliminations of positions is not an easy thing to do in anyway because it impacts people's lives,” he said.

“For us, for me it's very hard to do but it was necessary in order for us to continue to work to meeting our budget issues.”

Trout recently approved the Public Works Department’s 2021 budget proposal to eliminate 14 positions next year.

Trout could not confirm how many of those positions are currently occupied and how many are vacant.

In order to prevent additional spending for the remainder of this fiscal year, Trout said there is a hiring freeze on open city positions and 147 city employees are required to take a five day furlough before the end of this year.

According to Trout, no positions within the Public Works Department will be eliminated in this year’s budget.

The elimination of these positions will save the city $935,000, which is just under one-fifth of an overall budget reduction of $5 million dollars the city is looking to save.

“I think some of the positions mainly that are vacant, we’re just looking at how we're going to be able to function without them I think it's very possible that we'll be able to provide what we need but I think time will tell in that respect,” he said.

The City of Topeka is looking to restructure next year’s budget after shutdowns and slowdowns from COVID-19 impacted projected sales tax revenue.

“So much of what we rely on is sales tax and about a third of our budget relies on sales tax receipts so if people are spending less because they don't have the normal income level that they've been used to that reduces their spending level,” he said. That's why we see a reduction in sales tax so for us the impact of COVID-19 on the economy are being felt by us in a way of revenue that we're receiving.”

Trout said based on revenue losses this year, the city could use between $2-8 million of reserves to balance the remainder of the 2020 budget, but that number will be clearer towards the end of the year.

He hopes to avoid eliminating more positions next year.

"We're doing things related to cutting back in certain expenses related to training, travel what we're doing as far as some of our activities, eliminating positions doing those things in order to balance the budget."

Trout said he expects some areas of next year's budget will return to current funding as the economy returns to how it was before COVID-19, but the city's preparing if that's not the case.

“A lot of it has to do with the severe amount of potential for loss in funding so we needed to make some pretty drastic changes to our current budget that we don't feel we'll need to make to next year's budget based on what we feel the economy will return to based on the information that we have available with the expectation that the economy will go somewhat back to normal as we go into 2021,” he said.

"We want to make sure our service levels are as high as we can get them so that we can continue to provide excellent service to our citizens and so some of those changes eliminating certain personnel would have effects on them on the provision of service so we want to know that we're not causing that to occur based on the guidance I've received from the governing body."

Trout emphasized this is not a finalized budget; the governing body has four meetings set to consider the proposal, where the public will also have the opportunity to comment.

Final approval for is set for August 11th.