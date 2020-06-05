City Council to resume in-person meetings

The Topeka City Council will allow public back in the governing chambers for City Council meetings on June 9, says a release from the City Office.

Due to concerns of COVID-19 the City says that only 45 people will be allowed in the City Council Chambers at once.

The release states that in-person public comments will also resume, however the City Clerk’s office must be notified by 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting that a resident wishes to comment.

In order to comply with COVID-19 mandates, the Office says that it may be necessary for those giving a public comment to exit the meeting immediately after in order to allow others to enter the Chambers and speak.

The Office also advises that written public comment may also be submitted via email to cclerk@topeka.org or in writing to the City Clerk, located at 215 SE 7th St., Room 166, to be attached to the meeting minutes.

