City Council question USD 501's decision to end free lunches

Topeka City Council members question how quickly USD 501 went from distributing 3,800 meals a day to deciding the food distribution that started when school building close would end.

“I was really frustrated with the decision on many levels, it’s certainly in their prerogative to make that decision, they certainly can but I was disappointed that it was done without any sort of warning or even much context once that decision was made. I would have appreciated a heads up as a city so maybe we could have engaged in some conversations.” said Councilman Spencer Duncan.

USD 501 has said it made the decision in light of health reports predicting the spread of coronavirus would peak this week. They said they wanted to further prevent exposure to both students and staff.

Mayor Michelle De La Isla says she plans on meeting with Superintendent Tiffany Anderson to discuss what can be done

“I think there are more things that were not able to be released to the public that may be of support, there might be some gaps, I’m going to have more conversation with Doctor Anderson tonight and we’ll provide a full report but at this time I ask everybody to just give us a day so that tomorrow we have a better idea of how all this is coming together”

Topeka Public Schools sent a release after the city council meeting saying that they will continue to provide meals for students, but will be taking additional safety measures.

“We will continue to distribute grab-and-go meals at Ross, Pine Ridge Prep, Highland Park High, at Scott Dual Language and multiple other sites through partner agencies. To see the full list of meal sites, please check the district website.”

The district is also introducing the following:

• Additional mobile pantry sites that will provide groceries with fresh produce and non-perishables weekly.

• Grab-and-go meals that are pre-packaged will be offered at various locations throughout the county.

• Back snacks will be distributed at the mobile pantry sites.

• Porch drops will continue to be offered to some families in need.

