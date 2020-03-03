Council discusses shifting Topeka Zoo management control to FOTZ

Topeka City Council was once again presented with an idea that Brendan Wiley calls an on again, off again process that's been going on for at least ten years.

The proposal is that full management of Topeka Zoo would be moved from the City of Topeka to the non-profit Friends of the Topeka Zoo

The council worried a change of ownership would jeopardize the Zoo's current employee's union protection. Several Council members expressed opposition to the City giving up a big portion of its control over how the Zoo is managed.

Brendan Wiley says the change would allow increased fundraising, a more consistent product, and a chance to grow the zoo's property and operating budgets.

"If we want continued growth and development for the zoo our current model probably isn't the right model so lets make sure if we're going to go this different direction that we've got all of our i's dotted all of our t's crossed that we've thought it through really well and I think once we can demonstrate that we've done that i think we'll have the support to do it".

City Manager Brent Trout says the proposal is something they'll continue to talk about at future City Council meetings.

