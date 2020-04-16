Churches continue services in keeping with executive orders; Law enforcement says they will enforce orders

With coronavirus concerns lingering, many congregations will continue offering services online this weekend, in keeping with Gov. Laura Kelly's executive order limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people, a measure that local law enforcement agencies are responsible for enforcing.

"We're taking this directive just like we have most of the other directives," Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill said. "We're doing it through education and compliance the best that we can. We're fortunate here in Shawnee County that we haven't had he issues. People are self-complying here. I think we're all worried about safety of each other in the community, and we want to do the best that we can for the citizens here. If it comes to a point, of public safety and health that become endangered, there's actions that we can take, from just long-forming reports to the District Attorney's office to citing people.

"At this point, we're just asking for compliance," Hill said. "We're going to work with the citizens of Shawnee County the best that we can."

Local churches, including West Side Baptist Church, 1008 SW 4th, continue to serve their communities, even while their doors are closed because of COVID-19.

The Rev. Ivan Greuter, pastor of West Side Baptist Church, says "At our church, we are voluntarily cooperating with the governor and with county health officials to be able to close the building and move all of our Bible studies and our worship services online, our giving online."

He added, "For our social programs, we are continuing to do all of our food pantry and our baby closet from curbside."

"Last week was the first time we served 300 people, so we have seen a significant increase in the number of families needing food," Greuter said.

Greuter says many of his church members have become active in reaching out to others in the congregation and in the local neighborhood. And while the church doors are closed, the congregation remains very active.

"We as a people know that it's not about this building," Grueter said. "It's about being the hands and feet of Jesus Christ in our world and caring for our neighbors. And we are cooperating and encourage all of our neighbors to cooperate with the health department because we are concerned about the health and safety of all of our neighbors and our neighborhood and community."

Though some congregations have been meeting the past few weeks, area law enforcement agencies say they will be enforcing the governor's order limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people this weekend.