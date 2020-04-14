Topeka-area churches to continue offering online services as mass gatherings are limited

Though a handful of Topeka-area churches held gatherings on Easter Sunday, in spite of Gov. Laura Kelly's executive order limiting groups to 10 or fewer people, many other congregations continued to serve their members with online services, just as they had for the past four weeks.

That trend is expected to continue in the coming weeks, as churches and other religious groups take advantage of online technology in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Most churches haven't set a timetable for resuming in-person services, though some leaders have indicated it could be June or later before the doors are opened again to worshipers.

Church leaders at both the congregational and denomnational level have expressed support for not meeting in person at this time.

However, some ministers and lawmakers in Kansas have stated their belief that while keeping groups confined to 10 or fewer is good public health policy, it is unconstitutional and violates people's rights to religious freedom.

Last week, a panel of Republican lawmakers overturned Kelly's order to include houses of worship in the measure preventing gatherings of 10 or more people. However, the Kansas Supreme Court late Saturday sided with Kelly, a Democrat, and her order remains in effect.

Meanwhile, the Lawrence Journal-World on Monday reported that the Douglas County Sheriff's Office will enforce the governor's order prohibiting mass gatherings during the COVID-19 crisis, including at religious services. The governor noted earlier that several coronoavirus cases had been reported among people who recently had attended religious services in Kansas.

Law enforcement officers in other states -- including Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Louisiana -- also have been reported to enforce orders prohibiting mass gatherings at houses of worship.

On Monday, reports from Richmond Va., indicated a pastor who in March defied orders to limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people had died of the coronavirus. The pastor's daughter has urged others to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.