Church takes precautions, continues services during coronavirus pandemic

Concerns over the spread of coronavirus caused many area churches to cancel their services this morning.

With no known positive cases of COVID-19 in Shawnee County, Rolling Hills Christian Church decided their Sunday services would go on as planned.

Lead Pastor Matt Brown said, "We wanted to still gather and worship. For us, the big thing is not to be ruled by fear, but to be ruled by knowledge."

Some aspects of the service have changed, as church officials encourage everyone to wash their hands and practice social distancing.

Brown said, "We're a loving church but right now we encourage them not to shake hands or to hug, so we're kind of having fun with it and doing some elbow bumps, waving and air high fives."

Brown said he feels it's important to take all the necessary precautions.

"We're wiping down this entire building with a bleach concoction," he said.

Being a small congregation, everyone wanted to do their part.

Brown said, "A group of volunteers decided to put on gloves, grab the rags and the bleach. It just meant a lot that they would show up at 7:30 in the morning to clean this place."

He said during difficult times like these, there's even more reason to come together and worship.

"People are panicking, I understand it. Anxiety can run when these type of things happen and for us to respond in that is really critical. We want to provide a service where we come together, we worship our Lord together and we do that under these precautions and following the guidelines," said Brown.

If anything changes, he said they are prepared to offer their worship service via livestream.