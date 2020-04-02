Church chimes battle coronavirus with 'Ode to Joy,' 'Star Wars,' Lenten songs

At a time when many Topekans work from home and stand at least 6 feet away from each other to avoid the fatal grip of Coronavirus, a Topeka church plays the chimes it hopes will inspire and encourage Topekans.

Every day for nearly two weeks, the chimes have played songs in addition to ringing the time at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1275 S.W. Boswell.

"It makes me feel good that we are doing something to make people feel better about what's going on," Steve Bergstrom said, referring to the coronavirus. Bergstrom is one of six members of the church's board of elders.

The chimes playing from the bell tower of the limestone church are electronic.

In the past, "we had a bell tower that hadn't been used," Bergstrom said. About 10-15 years ago, church members talked about installing electronic chimes and did so, he said. The chimes would ring the time.

The idea for chimes to play songs started with a posting on "Next Door," a neighborhood online social media app, Bergstrom said.

Someone mentioned it would be a good day if someone went out and rang the bells.

"I responded to that and took off with that, and got a lot of positive feedback," Bergstrom said.

The 6 p.m. daily time frame to play the music was chosen.

Each day at 6, the classic Westminster chimes toll six times to mark the time, the bells then peal for one minute, and finally the church chimes play three songs.

The first series of songs were played on Sunday, March 22.

Bergstrom programs the daily play lists, which are Lenten songs, patriotic or popular songs, and classical choices.

Lenten songs have included "The Old Rugged Cross," "Into the Woods," and "In the Hour of Trial."

Popular songs have been "Star Wars," "Romeo and Juliet," "New York, New York," and "Climb Every Mountain."

Patriotic choices have included "God Bless America" and "The Marines' Hymn."

Among the classics are works by Beethoven, including "Ode to Joy," which is Bergstrom's favorite.

"It's a piece of classical music that is very uplifting," Bergstrom said.

Bergstrom and his wife, Jenny, live about two blocks from the church.