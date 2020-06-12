Christmas gatherings may be in danger due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Almost half of Kansans say they do not expect to spend Christmas with their family this year says Cristmas.co.uk, a provider of Christmas tips, tricks and traditions.

The Christmas focused company from the UK says due to the severity and scale of the pandemic and the possibility of social distancing implementations well into the future that the U.S. may not be in for a very merry Christmas season.

The study done by Christmas.co.uk was done with a transatlantic survey of 3,000 Americans and Brits says the company.

The Christmas Company says that it found that 51% of Americans do not expect to spend the Christmas holiday with their family this year, which was slightly more optimistic than their Brit counterparts clocking in at 59% of respondents.

The survey found that, more specifically, 44% of Kansans think the 2020 Christmas holiday will be spent away from extended family and friends says Christmas.co.uk.

The study also found that 28% of Kansans say if the pandemic continues into 2021 they would feel much safer doing virtual Christmas celebrations.

Christmas.co.uk shows that 75% of Americans say that Christmas is the most difficult time of the year to spend without family around. Thanksgiving clocked in at 18%, Birthdays with 6% and, lastly, Easter came up with 1% of Americans missing family time.

The survey also revealed that 37% of Americans say extended lockdowns have brought the closer to family with being able to connect more simply and at a faster rate.

With travel restrictions being uncertain for the near future the survey showed that the longest American’s would be willing to drive to see relatives for holidays would be 11 hours.

While the economy recovers from the pandemic, it seems Christmas may be a financial hardship for some this year as well says Christmas.co.uk. The survey showed that 47% of Americans say they may need to start saving earlier for Christmas presents, while 16% say they are already saving for the holiday. Almost 10% of Americans say they may even go into debt due to the cost of Christmas this year.

Lastly, the survey showed that 47% of Americans say they would be willing to break the rules to see family over Christmas if necessary.

“If someone had told us at the start of 2020 that we would be expecting to have a 'virtual family Christmas' this year, we wouldn't have believed them,” says Daniel Brown of Christmas.co.uk. “However, it's been heart-warming to see so many families getting closer than ever using the latest technology.”

For the full study visit Christmas.co.uk.