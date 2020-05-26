China leads in global mobile gaming revenue

The global mobile game industry saw remarkable growth while much of the world was under stay at home orders, and China seems to be at the top of the market.

This year mobile game markets are expected to see record revenues this year as people continue to download games amidst social distancing.

China has the leading mobile game industry in the world and is looking at generating 40% of market revenue this year. According to GoldenCasinoNews, China is looking at a $21 billion value.

In 2017 the Chinese market hit $14.9 billion and during the next two years it continued to rise reaching $18 billion. Research shows that the current market is expected to reach over $21 billion in 2020, a growth of over 16% each year. Since 2015 the Chinese mobile game market has increased by 50%.

Rakuten conducted a survey in March and found that 82% of Chinese gamers use mobile phones to play online games. PCs reach 59% of the market while other consoles follow with only 9%.

The same survey showed that 33% of the country played online games daily while another 33% played between three to six days a week. Lastly 18% played online games only once or twice a week.

The rapid growth of the mobile game market was followed closely by a surge in the number of people playing mobile games. China had nearly 381 million mobile gamers in 2017. The number is expected to increase to 450.7 million within the next two years.

