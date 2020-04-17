Chilly today, warmer this weekend

We will start to dry out today as clouds decrease. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s to near 50 this afternoon. Breezy winds this morning should gradually diminish later in the day.

Another night of freezing temperatures is on the way with lows in the low 30s Saturday morning. We will begin a warming trend for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. South winds will be gusty during the afternoon.

A few rain showers will be possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The rain will not be widespread, so not everyone will get in on the moisture. There is a chance that the rain could end up staying to our south.

Otherwise, clouds will decrease Sunday with highs expected to reach the low to mid 60s again. North winds will be a bit breezy during the afternoon.

A change in the weather pattern will bring several days of warmer weather next week with highs expected to reach the 70s with morning lows back in the 40s and 50s.