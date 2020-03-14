Chilly Sunday, more rain for the week ahead

Cloudy skies and chilly weather will stay with us for the remainder of the weekend with additional rounds of rain expected during the upcoming week.

Sunday morning will start out cold with temperatures in the lower 30s. Afternoon highs will only reach the lower 40s. Cloudy skies and an easterly breeze will make it feel colder.

Another round of rain will move in late Sunday night and will continue throughout Monday morning. Temperatures will be too warm for snow with this next system. Rainfall amounts of a tenth to quarter inch are expected.

Showers will move out by Monday afternoon as skies remain cloudy. Highs will reach the lower 50s.

More rounds of rain are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday. Our final system will bring showers and even some thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday.

Total rainfall amounts by the end of the week could exceed 1 inch for many areas.

Temperatures will briefly warm into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday before a blast of chilly air returns with highs back into the 40s to end the week.