Children's Mercy: Child tests positive for COVID-19

A child has tested positive at Children's Mercy for COVID-19 and is being self-quarantined at home, hospital officials say.

An age or gender for the child has not been released at this time. According to a spokeswoman, the patient was seen in the emergency department on Sunday at the Adele Hall campus in downtown Kansas City.

The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people, but severe illness is more likely in the elderly and people with existing health problems. Worldwide, COVID-19 has killed over 7,800 people so far, while more than 80,000 have recovered.

This is a developing story. More information will be released during a news conference with the media at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

This brings Missouri total to 17 and three in Jackson County.

Missouri health officials have reported COVID-19 cases in Boone, Cass, Jackson, Cole, Greene, Henry and St. Louis counties, and one case in the city of St. Louis.

In Kansas, there are 16 total cases with 10 in Johnson County.