Child safety advocates remind drivers to check their backseats as temperatures rise

As travel restrictions from COVID-19 are being lifted, child safety advocates are reminding the public to keep regular safety procedures in mind, specifically checking the backseat of vehicles.

The Butlers are among many families hitting the road for summer activities. One thing they're not forgetting is each other.

As temperatures rise, so does the danger from leaving a child in a hot car.

According to the National Safety Council, 39 children under the age of 15 die each year because of heat exhaustion from being left in a hot car.

Topeka Public Schools Police Chief Ron Brown said Friday it's important to pause before heading out of the car.

"We just need to remember in that rush as we're doing things we're checking our vehicle, we're taking our children with us and taking them out of the car,” Brown said.

Brown also said it’s important to not cut corners when it comes to having pets in the car.

“If we have an animal in the car we can't leave them in the car just roll the window down a little either that's way too hot for them."

Brown said regardless how short the time someone plans be away from the car, it's not worth the risk.

"These cars heat up very, very quickly. it doesn't take much time,” he said. “Cracking the windows does not help you're still dealing with temperatures well over 100 degrees and as a result of that you'll have heat exhaustion possibly even heat stroke."

In the event you come across a child in the backseat of a car a that appears unresponsive, a quick attempt at interacting with the child could be crucial.

"Try to make immediate contact so you're gonna knock on the window,” Brown said. “A lot of the times they can hear you through the window you can ask them to unlock the door if they're a little bit older.”

Brown said then attempt to find the owner of the car or if near a business, find out if the owner is inside, then call 911 and only break the car window if dispatch instructs you to.

Brown added the safest way to break the window for yourself and the child is to break in a bottom corner and make sure your hand is covered in fabric.

“It's much cheaper to pay for a window, replace a window then it is to replace a life," he said.

Brown also supported the “teddy bear method” which is a way to remind the driver their child is in the backseat by putting one of their toys in the passenger seat or leaving one of the driver’s own items in the backseat with the child so they remember to look in the backseat.