Child playing with lighter sparks Topeka house fire

The Topeka Fire Department determined a house fire late Friday night was started accidentally by a child playing with a lighter.

Fire crews responded to 2804 SE Highland Ct. just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

They found smoke coming from the home and were able to confine it.

Everyone inside the home was able to escape before crews arrived.

Fire investigators said the cause was accidental, due to a child playing with a lighter.

The blaze caused $13,000 in damage.

Crews said they found no working smoke detectors inside the home.