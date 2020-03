Coming off a Super Bowl win, the Kansas City Chiefs announced two coaching changes Friday afternoon.

The team has promoted Mike Kafka to quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator.

Kafka joined the KC squad in 2017 as an offensive quality control coach, before moving to quarterbacks coach in 2019.

The Chiefs will also add a new face to their staff in 2020: former Mizzou assistant Andy Hill. Hill will take on the role of assistant special teams coach.