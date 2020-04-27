Chiefs player moves goes from fighting 49ers to COVID-19

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
QUEBEC (WIBW) -- One Chiefs player is taking his skillset to battle against the coronavirus.

Chiefs Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who has a doctorate in medicine along with his Super Bowl ring, revealed in a Sports Illustrated piece that he is working in a long-term care facility in Quebec.

In the article, Duvernay-Tardif reflects on the progression of the virus, his entry back into the medical world, and the impact the virus has had and may continue to have on sports.

He also expresses that he wants everyone to follow the preventative guidelines and to take the pandemic seriously.

 