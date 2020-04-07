Chiefs' Mitch Holthus looks ahead to 2020 NFL season

Two months after hundreds of thousands filled the streets of Kansas City with Chiefs red, the world of sports came to a halt.

"It's been a complete spin, you feel like you're in the dryer,” longtime voice of the Chiefs, Mitch Holthus, said. “You have the greatest moment of your professional life to win a Super Bowl after 26 years in the National Football League and the franchise waiting for 50 years, and then just a few short weeks after that, to have the COVID-19 pandemic, and then everything shuts down, it's been somewhat surreal.”

For the upcoming season, Holthus says the three weeks in July the league is usually inactive could be utilized as a cushion.

"I do think we're going to have a season, now the calendar may be skewed somewhat,” he said.

He adds when — not if — the 2020 NFL season is played, the experienced Chiefs squad will have a leg up.

"The things that I think will rule the day are culture, communication, and continuity, and the Chiefs have all three of those,” Holthus said. “I do think the situation that we're in now is in advantage for the established teams: the Ravens, the Saints, the Chiefs."

As we wait for the return of football, Holthus says we can look to the Super Bowl champions.

“Honestly, the 2019 run of the Chiefs gives us some things to cling to during this time,” he said.

The lessons? Resilience, teamwork and focus.

"They were hyper focused, and we have to be hyper-focused in the time of this pandemic to do the things that we're asked to do and required to do by our public health officials."