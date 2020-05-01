Chiefs' Duvernay-Tardif discusses football, medical work

Players and coaches from the Kansas City Chiefs talked to the media through Zoom Friday morning.

One of those players was offensive lineman - and medical degree holder - Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Duvernay-Tardif is currently working at a long-term care facility in Quebec to help out during the coronavirus pandemic. He says he has been keeping up with virtual team meetings and workouts, but that there are also more important things than football happening right now.

"I think young, fit individuals working in an at-risk environment with the best protective gear possible, I think it's the best way to fight this thing and that's why I want to contribute," Duvernay-Tardif said.

Duvernay-Tardif says he knows his team is ready to get back to the Super Bowl and he is excited to return to Kansas City.