Chiefs Breeland arrested in SC

Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland (21) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
YORK, S.C. (AP) - Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland has been arrested in South Carolina for resisting arrest and other offenses.

Breeland, who is from Charlotte, was arrested in York County, just south of the North Carolina-South Carolina border. Breeland was also charged with driving with an open container of alcohol, possession of marijuana or hash and driving without a license.

Breeland had seven tackles and an interception in the Chiefs' 31-20 Super Bowl win over San Francisco two months ago. He resigned with the Chiefs after playing on a one-year contract last season.

 