Chiefs 2020-21 schedule released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs found out which teams stand in the way of a Super Bowl repeat. Despite COVID-19 concerns, the NFL unveiled the new schedule for the upcoming year.
The Chiefs upcoming campaign is as follows:
WEEK 1: Houston Texans (TNF) 9/10 7:20 P.M.
WEEK 2: at Los Angeles Chargers (SUN) 9/20 3:25 P.M.
WEEK 3: at Baltimore Ravens (MNF) 9/28 7:15 P.M.
WEEK 4: New England Patriots (SUN) 10/4 3:25 P.M.
WEEK 5: Las Vegas Raiders (SUN) 10/11 @ Noon*
WEEK 6: at Buffalo Bills (TNF) 10/15 @ 7:20 P.M.
WEEK 7: at Denver Broncos (SUN) 10/25 3:25 P.M.*
WEEK 8: New York Jets (SUN) 11/1 Noon*
WEEK 9: Carolina Panthers (SUN) 11/8 Noon*
WEEK 10: BYE WEEK
WEEK 11: at Las Vegas Raiders (SUN) 11/22 7:20 P.M.*
WEEK 12: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SUN) 11/29 3:25 P.M.*
WEEK 13: Denver Broncos (SUN) 12/6 7:20 P.M.*
WEEK 14: at Miami Dolphins (SUN) 12/13 Noon*
WEEK 15: at New Orleans Saints (SUN) 12/20 3:25 P.M.*
WEEK 16: Atlanta Falcons (SUN) 12/27 Noon*
WEEK 17: Los Angeles Chargers (SUN) 1/3 Noon*
* = Kickoff time subject to flexible scheduling
All Kickoff times are in Central Time