Chiefs 2020-21 schedule released

The Kansas City Chiefs found out which teams stand in the way of a Super Bowl repeat. Despite COVID-19 concerns, the NFL unveiled the new schedule for the upcoming year.

The Chiefs upcoming campaign is as follows:

WEEK 1: Houston Texans (TNF) 9/10 7:20 P.M.

WEEK 2: at Los Angeles Chargers (SUN) 9/20 3:25 P.M.

WEEK 3: at Baltimore Ravens (MNF) 9/28 7:15 P.M.

WEEK 4: New England Patriots (SUN) 10/4 3:25 P.M.

WEEK 5: Las Vegas Raiders (SUN) 10/11 @ Noon*

WEEK 6: at Buffalo Bills (TNF) 10/15 @ 7:20 P.M.

WEEK 7: at Denver Broncos (SUN) 10/25 3:25 P.M.*

WEEK 8: New York Jets (SUN) 11/1 Noon*

WEEK 9: Carolina Panthers (SUN) 11/8 Noon*

WEEK 10: BYE WEEK

WEEK 11: at Las Vegas Raiders (SUN) 11/22 7:20 P.M.*

WEEK 12: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SUN) 11/29 3:25 P.M.*

WEEK 13: Denver Broncos (SUN) 12/6 7:20 P.M.*

WEEK 14: at Miami Dolphins (SUN) 12/13 Noon*

WEEK 15: at New Orleans Saints (SUN) 12/20 3:25 P.M.*

WEEK 16: Atlanta Falcons (SUN) 12/27 Noon*

WEEK 17: Los Angeles Chargers (SUN) 1/3 Noon*

* = Kickoff time subject to flexible scheduling

All Kickoff times are in Central Time