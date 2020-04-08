Chief Judge: 'tsunami' of backlogged court cases to hit district courtrooms

When the Shawnee County Courthouse reopens its doors for business, court employees will be backlogged in cases of all kinds, Chief Judge Richard Anderson said Wednesday.

"It will be a tsunami of cases hitting us for awhile," Anderson said. "It will be overwhelming for awhile."

It's unknown when the courts will reopen for business, the chief judge said.

It has been three weeks since the Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert issued an administrative order closing Kansas court in an attempt to fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus in Shawnee County. A few days later, the Shawnee County Courthouse closed to the public.

Shawnee County does know how to handle large numbers of cases, Anderson said.

Shawnee County "has the largest case load per judge" in Kansas, Anderson said.

Anderson, who is handling probate cases now, said some situations in court require quick decision-making.

If a baby designated to be adopted is born at the hospital during this cutback in staff, how do we resolve that? Anderson said.

"You have to do something with a decision like that," the judge said.

One hundred twenty-eight couples are waiting to pick up Shawnee County marriage licenses so their weddings can be conducted. The sticking point is the Shawnee County District Court and courthouse are closed, and court officials can't see the bride and groom face-to-face to issue the marriage license.

All the judges are seeing things pop up that clearly need resolution, Anderson said.

The backlog of cases can quickly build up, Anderson said.

For example, if the number of limited actions cases, a docket which includes small debts owed between two parties, grows each week without being resolved, it rapidly builds up, Anderson said. If limited actions cases average say 500 a week, it would quickly snowball, the judge said.

It's the same with motorists issued traffic tickets, the judge said. Motorists receiving citations outside Topeka city limits, line up one day a week at a courtroom door to file in to deal with their tickets.

The court normally conducts one traffic docket a week, but the court might authorize two dockets a week to deal with the backlog of tickets, Anderson said.

During the closing of the courthouse, two judges are on duty daily and three or four employees in the court of the clerk's office also are working. Some courthouse employees are working at home or are on leave, the judge said.

Courthouse employees total roughly 175 people.

Anderson is proud of the judges, information technology specialists, clerk's office employees, probation officers, the court administration, and others facing the challenges, which might improve us" when we return to work at the courthouse, he said.